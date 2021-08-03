KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Issues Earnings Results

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 58.79%. The firm had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE KKR traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.80. 2,888,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,620,389. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.45. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.38.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KKR shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.29.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

