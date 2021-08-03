KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 48,571 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,715,899 shares.The stock last traded at $64.62 and had previously closed at $63.54.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KKR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.29.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.38.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $493.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.55 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 58.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,043,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,663,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,079 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,256,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,233,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,446 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,573,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $614,211,000 after purchasing an additional 537,220 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,363,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $310,851,000 after purchasing an additional 35,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,345,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $309,579,000 after purchasing an additional 621,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

