Kkr Group Partnership L.P. Sells 11,073,245 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stock

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $368,185,396.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.80. 2,878,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620,389. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.45.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 58.79%. The company had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.29.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

