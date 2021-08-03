KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar Sells 420 Shares

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $146,227.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of KLAC traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $346.89. 894,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,243,556. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.99. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $171.31 and a 52 week high of $359.69. The stock has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.71.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 24.74%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Torray LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 233.5% in the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 17,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 11,979 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in KLA by 1,916.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in KLA by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.88.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

