KLAYswap Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $139.27 Million (KSP)

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 3rd. KLAYswap Protocol has a market capitalization of $139.27 million and approximately $20.49 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, KLAYswap Protocol has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $17.89 or 0.00046737 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KLAYswap Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00045891 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.94 or 0.00101719 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00144744 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,287.93 or 1.00020031 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002714 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.68 or 0.00850790 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KLAYswap Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KLAYswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KLAYswap Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KLAYswap Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.