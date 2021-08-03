KLAYswap Protocol Price Up 10.6% Over Last Week (KSP)

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Over the last week, KLAYswap Protocol has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. KLAYswap Protocol has a market cap of $139.27 million and approximately $20.49 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $17.89 or 0.00046737 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00045891 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.94 or 0.00101719 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00144744 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,287.93 or 1.00020031 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002714 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.68 or 0.00850790 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

Buying and Selling KLAYswap Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KLAYswap Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KLAYswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

