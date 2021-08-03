Kleros Hits Market Cap of $97.50 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 3rd. In the last seven days, Kleros has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar. One Kleros coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000420 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kleros has a total market cap of $97.50 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007904 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00007527 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.35 or 0.00238303 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 612,969,757 coins. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

