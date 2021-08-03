Kleros (PNK) Price Up 16.2% Over Last 7 Days

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 3rd. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000422 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kleros has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. Kleros has a market capitalization of $99.42 million and approximately $4.63 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007177 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007982 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.53 or 0.00253680 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 612,980,020 coins. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.