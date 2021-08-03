Klever Reaches Market Cap of $124.13 Million (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. Klever has a total market cap of $124.13 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Klever has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. One Klever coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0365 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Klever alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00045366 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00100718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.13 or 0.00141578 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,251.34 or 1.00040166 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $323.80 or 0.00846852 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever’s genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. The official website for Klever is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.