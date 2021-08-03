Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.17

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$5.17 and last traded at C$5.10, with a volume of 320583 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

A number of research firms recently commented on GUD. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.50 price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.50 price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics to C$7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$6.75 to C$7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Knight Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.88.

Get Knight Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$640.89 million and a PE ratio of 14.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.24.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$46.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$52.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Knight Therapeutics Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Ross Goodman bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.30 per share, with a total value of C$95,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 591,488 shares in the company, valued at C$3,134,886.40. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 38,400 shares of company stock worth $202,320.

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile (TSE:GUD)

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.