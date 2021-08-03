KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) had its price objective raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.70% from the stock’s current price.

KNBE has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup started coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. began coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on KnowBe4 from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.38.

KnowBe4 stock opened at $22.18 on Tuesday. KnowBe4 has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $36.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.81.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts predict that KnowBe4 will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

