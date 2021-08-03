Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Stake Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 541,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,498 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Kohl’s worth $32,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,471,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,445,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 12.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,818,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,353 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 4,141.5% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,544,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,071,000 after buying an additional 1,508,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the first quarter worth approximately $40,149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KSS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.06.

NYSE KSS opened at $50.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.19. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $18.28 and a 52-week high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.64%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

