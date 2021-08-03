KoHo Chain Trading 15.5% Lower Over Last Week (KHC)

KoHo Chain (CURRENCY:KHC) traded down 20.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 3rd. KoHo Chain has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and $6,559.00 worth of KoHo Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KoHo Chain has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. One KoHo Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000374 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00045587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00101577 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.13 or 0.00141433 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,304.93 or 1.00080560 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $324.02 or 0.00846566 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KoHo Chain Coin Profile

KoHo Chain’s total supply is 42,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,360,000 coins. KoHo Chain’s official Twitter account is @ChainKoho

KoHo Chain Coin Trading

