Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.63

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.63 and last traded at $31.59, with a volume of 33173 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.11.

ADRNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.30.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and liquor stores. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 7,137 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 54 million customers, as well as online.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.