Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $51.65

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.65 and last traded at $51.44, with a volume of 20787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.67.

RDSMY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded Koninklijke DSM to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke DSM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.41. The company has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

