Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 51,543 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,236,216 shares.The stock last traded at $5.92 and had previously closed at $6.63.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.92 million, a PE ratio of -118.40 and a beta of 2.22.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOPN. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kopin by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Kopin in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kopin in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Kopin in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kopin in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. 18.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN)
Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, and head-worn and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.
