Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 51,543 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,236,216 shares.The stock last traded at $5.92 and had previously closed at $6.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.92 million, a PE ratio of -118.40 and a beta of 2.22.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Kopin had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kopin Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOPN. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kopin by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Kopin in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kopin in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Kopin in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kopin in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. 18.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, and head-worn and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

