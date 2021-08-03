KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$10.49. KP Tissue shares last traded at C$10.44, with a volume of 6,220 shares traded.

KPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of KP Tissue to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, KP Tissue has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.33.

The firm has a market cap of C$102.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.36.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$310.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$353.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that KP Tissue Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. KP Tissue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -286.85%.

KP Tissue Company Profile (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

