Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the June 30th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 335,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:KRA opened at $37.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.07. Kraton has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $45.88.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.17). Kraton had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.08%. Analysts forecast that Kraton will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Kraton from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRA. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kraton during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Kraton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kraton by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Kraton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kraton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kraton

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

