Krios (GIG) Hits Market Cap of $728,381.02

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded down 18.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, Krios has traded 27.3% lower against the dollar. Krios has a market capitalization of $728,381.02 and $2.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Krios coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001537 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007340 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00015868 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.62 or 0.01161669 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Krios Coin Profile

Krios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Krios is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Buying and Selling Krios

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

