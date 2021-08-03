Krispy Kreme, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will End on August 10th (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Krispy Kreme’s (NASDAQ:DNUT) quiet period will end on Tuesday, August 10th. Krispy Kreme had issued 29,411,765 shares in its public offering on July 1st. The total size of the offering was $500,000,005 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

DNUT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Krispy Kreme has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 20.65.

DNUT opened at 15.74 on Tuesday. Krispy Kreme has a twelve month low of 15.50 and a twelve month high of 21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.34.

In other Krispy Kreme news, Chairman Olivier Goudet acquired 294,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of 16.02 per share, with a total value of 4,711,770.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab purchased 5,882,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 16.02 per share, with a total value of 94,235,295.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

