Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Now Covered by HSBC

Equities researchers at HSBC started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CL King started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.71 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 20.96.
Shares of Krispy Kreme stock opened at 15.74 on Tuesday. Krispy Kreme has a one year low of 15.50 and a one year high of 21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.34.
Krispy Kreme Company Profile
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.
