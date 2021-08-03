Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Now Covered by HSBC

Equities researchers at HSBC started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CL King started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.71 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 20.96.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

Shares of Krispy Kreme stock opened at 15.74 on Tuesday. Krispy Kreme has a one year low of 15.50 and a one year high of 21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.34.

In other Krispy Kreme news, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab purchased 5,882,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 16.02 per share, with a total value of 94,235,295.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Olivier Goudet purchased 294,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 16.02 per share, with a total value of 4,711,770.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.