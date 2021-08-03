Kryll (KRL) Achieves Market Cap of $8.60 Million

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last week, Kryll has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Kryll coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000705 BTC on popular exchanges. Kryll has a market cap of $8.60 million and approximately $44,180.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kryll alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00062263 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00015305 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $309.93 or 0.00804197 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00093620 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00042197 BTC.

Kryll Coin Profile

Kryll (CRYPTO:KRL) is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 31,688,781 coins. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kryll’s official website is kryll.io . Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

Kryll Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kryll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kryll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.