K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €13.50 Price Target at Baader Bank

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) received a €13.50 ($15.88) target price from stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €8.30 ($9.76) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Nord/LB set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. K+S Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €10.03 ($11.80).

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down €0.23 ($0.27) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €11.87 ($13.96). 692,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.48. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €5.13 ($6.04) and a twelve month high of €13.35 ($15.71).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

