Kusama (KSM) Trading 6.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for approximately $196.05 or 0.00514047 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Kusama has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $1.66 billion and $113.30 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00045675 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00100502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.98 or 0.00141534 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,089.35 or 0.99871410 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $323.04 or 0.00847023 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars.

