Kwikswap Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $22,708.00 (KWIK)

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0334 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kwikswap Protocol has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar. Kwikswap Protocol has a market capitalization of $317,168.20 and approximately $22,708.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005505 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 83.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol Profile

KWIK uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kwikswap Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kwikswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

