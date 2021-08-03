L Brands (NYSE:LB) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

L Brands (NYSE:LB) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.200-$1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:LB traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,270,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,446,037. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.75. L Brands has a twelve month low of $23.79 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.24.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 137.83%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.99) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that L Brands will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $74.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.27.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $2,523,258.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,715,068.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 23,001,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total transaction of $1,679,310,018.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,037,554 shares of company stock worth $2,008,333,277 in the last quarter. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L Brands, Inc engages in the retail of women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance products. It operates through the following segments: Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. The Victoria’s Secret segment sells women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty products under the Victoria’s Secret and PINK brand names.

