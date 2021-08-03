L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.800-$12.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $13.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.10 billion-$18.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.74 billion.L3Harris Technologies also updated its FY21 guidance to $12.80-13.00 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $226.23.

Shares of LHX traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $229.07. 6,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,420. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $230.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.65.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 2,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.36, for a total value of $636,867.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,712 shares in the company, valued at $15,259,576.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $26,166,726.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,459,144.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 266,281 shares of company stock valued at $58,623,228 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

