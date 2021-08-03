L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.80-13.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.1-18.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.67 billion.L3Harris Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.800-$12.800 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $226.23.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $4.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.19. 8,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,420. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.65. L3Harris Technologies has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $230.00. The firm has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

In related news, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $26,166,726.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,459,144.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total transaction of $1,172,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,281 shares of company stock valued at $58,623,228 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

