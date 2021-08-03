La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,908 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.09% of La-Z-Boy worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LZB. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 539.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,487,000 after purchasing an additional 814,871 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter worth about $16,187,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 111.2% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 296,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,599,000 after acquiring an additional 156,145 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 58.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 401,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,040,000 after acquiring an additional 148,563 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,335,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,621,000 after acquiring an additional 110,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of La-Z-Boy stock opened at $34.13 on Tuesday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $46.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.09.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $519.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 2,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $99,163.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 423,341 shares in the company, valued at $15,248,742.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

