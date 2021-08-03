LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Initiates Coverage on Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP)

Equities researchers at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $8.30 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 139.88% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Immutep from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.
Shares of Immutep stock opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.19. Immutep has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $7.95.
Immutep Company Profile
Immutep Limited, a biotech company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical product candidates. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its principal product candidate is IMP321, also known as Â’eftilagimod alpha' or Â’efti', which is a recombinant protein that is in Phase IIb clinical trial as a chemoimmunotherapy combination for metastatic breast cancer termed AIPAC and in a Phase I combination therapy trial in metastatic melanoma termed TACTI-mel; and is being evaluated as a combination therapy in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and non-small cell lung carcinoma in a Phase II clinical trial called TACTI-002 and an investigator initiated Phase I trial called INSIGHT in advanced solid tumors.
