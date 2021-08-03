LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Initiates Coverage on Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP)

Equities researchers at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $8.30 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 139.88% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Immutep from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of Immutep stock opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.19. Immutep has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $7.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Immutep during the first quarter worth about $6,140,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Immutep by 948.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,077,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 974,911 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Immutep by 3,400.0% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 510,000 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in Immutep during the first quarter worth about $767,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Immutep during the first quarter worth about $698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Immutep Company Profile

Immutep Limited, a biotech company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical product candidates. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its principal product candidate is IMP321, also known as Â’eftilagimod alpha' or Â’efti', which is a recombinant protein that is in Phase IIb clinical trial as a chemoimmunotherapy combination for metastatic breast cancer termed AIPAC and in a Phase I combination therapy trial in metastatic melanoma termed TACTI-mel; and is being evaluated as a combination therapy in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and non-small cell lung carcinoma in a Phase II clinical trial called TACTI-002 and an investigator initiated Phase I trial called INSIGHT in advanced solid tumors.

