LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Acquires 24,105 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 24,105 shares during the period. Marvell Technology comprises about 1.6% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $11,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,100 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRVL. Summit Insights raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.91.

Shares of MRVL stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.38. The stock had a trading volume of 137,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,141,689. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $61.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.09, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

