LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Buys 13,140 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,950 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,140 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,349 shares of company stock worth $6,236,241. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.48.

Shares of MDT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.21. 22,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,368,860. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $95.96 and a 1-year high of $132.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $176.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.13.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

