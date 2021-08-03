LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Buys Shares of 32,078 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,078 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,719,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 68.0% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABT. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.82.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.89. 38,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,497,428. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $98.67 and a 52-week high of $128.54. The company has a market capitalization of $216.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.20.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

