LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Decreases Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lowered its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,027,036,000 after acquiring an additional 408,262 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,297,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,727,359,000 after acquiring an additional 79,283 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,583,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $844,733,000 after acquiring an additional 97,605 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,517,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $823,067,000 after buying an additional 34,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $802,815,000 after buying an additional 55,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GS. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.82.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $3.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $374.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,960. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $372.34. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.52 and a 12-month high of $393.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

