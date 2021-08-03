LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Grows Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 32.9% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $2,448,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $13,241,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $366.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,914. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $381.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $402.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price objective (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.87.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

