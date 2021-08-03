LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Has $13.19 Million Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC cut its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,743 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the period. Vulcan Materials accounts for 1.9% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC owned 0.06% of Vulcan Materials worth $13,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMC traded down $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 0.58. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $115.62 and a 12 month high of $194.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.01.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VMC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.64.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

