LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Has $2.86 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 157.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,134,979,000 after purchasing an additional 966,280 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amgen by 2.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,960,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,478,151,000 after purchasing an additional 214,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,402,520,000 after purchasing an additional 879,184 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Amgen by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,787,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,439,922,000 after purchasing an additional 16,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Amgen by 7.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,586,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $891,152,000 after purchasing an additional 260,664 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.25.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $944,810 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $242.51. The stock had a trading volume of 33,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,575. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $242.07. The company has a market capitalization of $139.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

