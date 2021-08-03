LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Has $3.79 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lessened its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,532 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $34,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.23.

NYSE:USB traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $54.98. 55,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,349,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.62.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

In related news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $1,536,750.00. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 35,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $2,149,324.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,264.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

