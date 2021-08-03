LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Has $9.91 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,098 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 1.4% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $9,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 714,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,724,000 after acquiring an additional 109,944 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 69,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,533,000. Cumberland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 104,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.12. The stock had a trading volume of 56,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,312,111. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.68. The stock has a market cap of $151.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $69.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.43%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $1,963,802.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,986.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $200,270.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,963.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,493 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

