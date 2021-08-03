LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Increases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVX shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.70.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $101.59. 141,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,385,685. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The company has a market cap of $195.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.35, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

