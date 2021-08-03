LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Shares of VCIT stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.22. 10,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,454,393. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $92.42 and a 12-month high of $97.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.06.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

