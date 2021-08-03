LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,015,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,263,944,000 after acquiring an additional 58,462 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,105,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,493,416,000 after acquiring an additional 43,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,896,000 after acquiring an additional 804,739 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,542,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,463,413,000 after acquiring an additional 16,070 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,083,000 after acquiring an additional 215,663 shares during the period. 31.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,361.59, for a total transaction of $7,084,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,304,150.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total value of $11,277,741.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,637,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 442,012 shares of company stock valued at $248,704,583 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,045.10.

Shares of GOOG traded down $26.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,693.53. The stock had a trading volume of 13,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,294. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,406.55 and a 12 month high of $2,800.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,559.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 98.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

