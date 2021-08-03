LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Purchases 5,024 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,461,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,544,000 after purchasing an additional 27,294 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 12,599 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 167.9% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 328,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,139,000 after purchasing an additional 205,653 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 230.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,066,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232,707 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,712,683. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $62.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.45.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.