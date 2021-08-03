LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Purchases New Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,239 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 4,288.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,765 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. United Bank grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 7,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 521,734 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $111,952,000 after purchasing an additional 27,742 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 10,669 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $3.42 on Tuesday, hitting $236.68. The stock had a trading volume of 35,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $193.59 and a 1 year high of $247.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $235.08.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.