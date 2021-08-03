LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Purchases Shares of 4,853 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,246,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 121,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,327,000 after buying an additional 67,799 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 242,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $174,966,000 after buying an additional 33,192 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 14,286.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,570,000 after buying an additional 21,429 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $3.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $869.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,998. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $531.39 and a one year high of $920.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $876.86.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $943.17.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,949 shares of company stock worth $29,423,259 in the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

