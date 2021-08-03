LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Raises Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,364 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8,443.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,242,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,159,000 after purchasing an additional 130,784 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $405,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 294.7% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 30,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 23,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

PEP stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.63. The stock had a trading volume of 28,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,391,889. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $158.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

