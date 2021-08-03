LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Reduces Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 2.5% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $17,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,007.6% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 861,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $393,348,000 after acquiring an additional 784,070 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 121.6% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,048,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $478,684,000 after acquiring an additional 575,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,293,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,784,871,000 after acquiring an additional 566,814 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 956,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $436,555,000 after acquiring an additional 361,897 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4,689.0% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 323,258 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $541.95.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $536.09. 6,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,140. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $401.07 and a 12 month high of $544.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $494.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,340 shares of company stock valued at $26,488,114 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

