LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Sells 1,747 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 225,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,882,000 after buying an additional 47,340 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 19,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,155,000. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 39,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,184,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,687. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.17. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $123.51 and a 52 week high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.