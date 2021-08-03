L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the June 30th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS AIQUY opened at $34.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.88. The stock has a market cap of $81.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.63. L’Air Liquide has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $36.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in L’Air Liquide by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 75,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. The company operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, Global Markets & Technologies and Other Activities. The company was founded by Georges Claude and Paul Delorme on November 8, 1902 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

