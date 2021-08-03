L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the June 30th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS AIQUY opened at $34.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.88. The stock has a market cap of $81.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.63. L’Air Liquide has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $36.11.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.
L’Air Liquide Company Profile
Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. The company operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, Global Markets & Technologies and Other Activities. The company was founded by Georges Claude and Paul Delorme on November 8, 1902 and is headquartered in Paris, France.
