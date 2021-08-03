Lamden (TAU) Price Up 11.1% Over Last Week

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $7.92 million and $71,259.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. One Lamden coin can currently be bought for $0.0557 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00010481 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003504 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000393 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.